Edenville Energy (EDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 153171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Edenville Energy in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. It principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

