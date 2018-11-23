Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0618 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Upbit, Tidex and Liqui. Edgeless has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $90,361.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,818,696 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, ABCC, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

