Edward Seymour Lawton Sells 5,000 Shares of SharpSpring Inc (SHSP) Stock

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) CFO Edward Seymour Lawton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SharpSpring stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. SharpSpring Inc has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of -2.23.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SharpSpring to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Edward Seymour Lawton Sells 5,000 Shares of SharpSpring Inc (SHSP) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/edward-seymour-lawton-sells-5000-shares-of-sharpspring-inc-shsp-stock.html.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.