EI Group (EIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

EIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target (up previously from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of EI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 202 ($2.64).

Shares of EIG stock opened at GBX 188.40 ($2.46) on Tuesday. EI Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

About EI Group

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

