Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (EKF) Insider Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 491,493 Shares

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 491,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total value of £132,703.11 ($173,400.12).

Shares of EKF stock opened at GBX 27.25 ($0.36) on Friday. Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 17.90 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.21 ($0.37).

Ekf Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

