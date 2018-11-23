ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (ELIO) & Toyota Motor (TM) Head to Head Survey

ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Toyota Motor pays an annual dividend of $3.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Toyota Motor pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH and Toyota Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Toyota Motor $265.30 billion 0.66 $22.45 billion $15.04 7.93

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Toyota Motor 0 2 5 0 2.71

Toyota Motor has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Toyota Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toyota Motor is more favorable than ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Toyota Motor 8.89% 13.51% 5.20%

Summary

Toyota Motor beats ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars under the Camry, REIZ, and Avensis names; luxury cars under the Lexus, Avalon, and Crown names; Century limousines; sports cars under the 86, Scion FR-S, RC coupe, and LC names; and sport-utility vehicles under the Sequoia, 4Runner, RAV4, Highlander, FJ Cruiser, and Land Cruiser names. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma and Tundra names; minivans under the Alphard, Vellfire, Noah/Voxy, Esquire, Calya, Estima, Sienta, and Sienna names; large, medium, and small trucks; and large, medium, small, and micro-buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and manufactures and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company engages in the information technology related businesses comprising operation of a Web portal for automobile information known as GAZOO.com. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

