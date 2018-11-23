Elite (1337) Market Capitalization Hits $783,354.00

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Elite has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Elite coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Elite has a total market capitalization of $783,354.00 and $442.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00018810 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004123 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00030358 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00158077 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,107,635,113 coins and its circulating supply is 26,305,281,998 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.net. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

