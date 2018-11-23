Elk Creek Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Elk Creek Partners LLC trimmed its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,854 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $117.00 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $936,713.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $13,735,115.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,188.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

