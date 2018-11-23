Elk Creek Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 601,693 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 601,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,228,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,680,000 after purchasing an additional 967,923 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 428,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.42 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 644,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $11,661,563.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,407,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

