Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Receives $84.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELLI. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other Ellie Mae news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $59,530.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $47,390.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,278.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,241 shares of company stock valued at $189,768. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELLI. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,116,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,938,000 after acquiring an additional 240,016 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 1,751.5% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 219,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,959,000 after purchasing an additional 202,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 199,478 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,014,000 after purchasing an additional 163,737 shares during the period.

Shares of Ellie Mae stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $65.93. 1,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,416. Ellie Mae has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $116.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $122.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

