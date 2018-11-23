Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Position in LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. LifePoint Health comprises 0.3% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in LifePoint Health in the third quarter valued at $2,776,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LifePoint Health in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LifePoint Health in the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 67.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 116.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LifePoint Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPNT opened at $64.99 on Friday. LifePoint Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPNT. BidaskClub cut LifePoint Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Position in LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/elo-mutual-pension-insurance-co-buys-new-position-in-lifepoint-health-inc-lpnt.html.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for LifePoint Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifePoint Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.