Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $223.88 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $223,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,743,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,434,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,012,000 after buying an additional 461,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $54.84 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/elo-mutual-pension-insurance-co-has-223-88-million-holdings-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-usa-etf-usmv.html.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.