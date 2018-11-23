Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.21

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 18876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESRT. BTIG Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

