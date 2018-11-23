Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $78.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 1.04. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $127.77.

In other news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $396,054.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $396,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

