Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

EEP opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.27. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.11 million. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEP. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners by 1,102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,824 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

