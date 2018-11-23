Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Endocyte in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Endocyte’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Endocyte alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECYT. BidaskClub raised shares of Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Endocyte in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Endocyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECYT opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.02. Endocyte has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 32,296.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Endocyte by 2,272.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 31,818 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endocyte by 45.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,968,000 after buying an additional 1,768,091 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Endocyte by 12.8% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Endocyte in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endocyte in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip S. Low sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $92,239.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Parker sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $105,289.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,926.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,854. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Endocyte

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Endocyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endocyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.