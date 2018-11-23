Enel (ENEL) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €5.56 ($6.47).

Shares of Enel stock opened at €4.93 ($5.73) on Tuesday. Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

