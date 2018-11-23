Enerflex Ltd (EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.42.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Enerflex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex stock opened at C$17.12 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$13.55 and a 1 year high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

In related news, Director Robert Stephen Boswell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$175,100.00. Also, insider James Harbilas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.27, for a total transaction of C$488,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,700.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.