Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Stake Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,358 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of Energy Recovery worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 220,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $2,292,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $1,041,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERII opened at $8.18 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $440.59 million, a P/E ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 5.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 48.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 78,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $686,982.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $834,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 45,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $418,228.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,113,945 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,356 shares of company stock worth $1,380,624 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

