Enigma Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00007714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, ABCC, Liqui and Binance. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and $833,426.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.02273382 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009415 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000837 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002992 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00001442 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001640 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit, AirSwap, Hotbit, ABCC, Huobi, HitBTC, Tidex, Binance, Liqui, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

