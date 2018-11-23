Ensco (ESV) Bonds Trading 2.8% Lower

An issue of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) bonds fell 2.8% against their face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and will mature on February 1, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $82.00 and were trading at $86.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Societe Generale set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSE:ESV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 6,548,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,368,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.83. Ensco Plc has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

In other Ensco news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of Ensco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $27,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

