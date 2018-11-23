Enstar Group (ESGR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.75. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $173.99 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 1,635,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,140,000 after acquiring an additional 285,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,573,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,017,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

