Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $42,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,168.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,462.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,905,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 30.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,008,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after purchasing an additional 234,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 135.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 232,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,743,000 after purchasing an additional 188,889 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 74.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFSC opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

