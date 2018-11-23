Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,343,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 10.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $871,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $333,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 321.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360,904 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,084,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,192 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 496.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,491,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,741,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $26.43 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.06%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

In related news, insider W Randall Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $394,931.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

