EPR Properties (EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.83 Million

Analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce sales of $141.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.90 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $119.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $552.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.80 million to $554.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $585.56 million, with estimates ranging from $567.57 million to $600.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.09 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.75. 346,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,663. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.43. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $505,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,048,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $300,647.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,731.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,160. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 310,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5,844.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

