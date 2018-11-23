Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MAXIMUS, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MMS)

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAXIMUS in a report released on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter.

MMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $558.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $63,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,220 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $397,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,222 shares of company stock worth $4,307,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

