Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

ETRN stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

