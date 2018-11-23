Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,683 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $41,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $38.53 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.40 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 72.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essent Group from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,403.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 27,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $1,244,072.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

