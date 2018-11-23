Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $14.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,718. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregg A. Seibert bought 6,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel P. Donlan bought 2,100 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $313,396 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 800,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 400,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.8% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

