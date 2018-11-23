Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Major Shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder Sells 15,000 Shares

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 15,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $2,140,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:EL opened at $140.67 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.93 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.77.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

