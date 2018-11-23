Everbridge (EVBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.60.

EVBG opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -79.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 6,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $421,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,644. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 315,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 50,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 495,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 45,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

