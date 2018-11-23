Everbridge (EVBG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVBG. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.60.

Everbridge stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.58. Everbridge has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $150,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $39,592.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,644 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Everbridge by 127.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Everbridge by 197.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

