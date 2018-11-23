Evergy (EVRG) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th.

Evergy has a payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other Evergy news, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $506,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $56,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,585 shares of company stock valued at $908,980 over the last three months.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/evergy-evrg-declares-0-48-quarterly-dividend.html.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.