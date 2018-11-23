Eversource Energy (ES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In the last 12 months, Eversource Energy’s shares have gained against a decline of its industry. The company’s third-quarter earnings and total revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate due to strong operational performance. Eversource’s investments in renewable energy generation, expansion of transmission and distribution systems will help it to provide reliable services to its customers. Start of the new water segment will diversify the source of its revenues. Its regulated investment plans will help it to boost earnings per share by 5-7% over the 2018–2021-time frame from the 2017 level. However, delay in the approval of Northern Pass project, its dependence on third party, stringent regulation, and underperformance of its transmission and distribution system due to breakdown are concerns. Refusal by Connecticut Water will hurt its plans to expand water business through acquisition.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,268,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,769,000 after acquiring an additional 178,885 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 126,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6,044.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 113,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

