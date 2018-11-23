Everus (EVR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,178.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Everus has a market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $3,178.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia and Kuna. Over the last week, Everus has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00126923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00191623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.08881405 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Everus Token Profile

Everus was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,930,345 tokens. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org.

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Kuna and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.