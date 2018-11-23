Evolus Inc (EOLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Evolus stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,171. The company has a market cap of $400.94 million and a P/E ratio of -54.81. Evolus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael M. Jafar purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.83 per share, for a total transaction of $266,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 33.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at $108,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 51.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Evolus by 24.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evolus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

