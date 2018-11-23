Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after buying an additional 81,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 568,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 218.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 48,421 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $174,671.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

