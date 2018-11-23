Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,247,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,445,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

