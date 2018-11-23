Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Sold by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $2,804,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $18,066,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $5,570,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $147,427,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $134.82 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.85 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $9,661,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 602,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $106,355,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,476,450 shares of company stock worth $252,271,094 in the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/facebook-inc-fb-shares-sold-by-youngs-advisory-group-inc.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.