Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 50,925 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $167,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

