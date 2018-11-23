Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 6,625 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $25.45.

