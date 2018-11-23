Family Management Corp Has $5.65 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.5% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,778,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 330,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,828,000 after purchasing an additional 249,621 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $218.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.16.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

