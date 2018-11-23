Fang (SFUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Fang had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SFUN opened at $1.69 on Friday. Fang has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $766.25 million, a PE ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fang from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fang stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) by 2,190.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Fang worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

