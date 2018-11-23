Fanhua (FANH) Trading 9% Higher

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) shares traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $26.17. 697,072 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 321,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 1,368.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

