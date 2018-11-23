Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (SINGY) Stock Price

Media headlines about SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.09. 3,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots.

