Ferro Co. (FOE) is Broadview Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Broadview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the quarter. Ferro makes up 2.4% of Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,629,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after buying an additional 265,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,216,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after buying an additional 655,644 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 117,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 50,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after buying an additional 428,281 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $18.85 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $395.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.74 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $105,969.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/ferro-co-foe-is-broadview-advisors-llcs-5th-largest-position.html.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.