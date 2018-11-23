Ferro (FOE) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Deutsche Bank

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOE. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,803. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Ferro has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $395.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.74 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Ferro’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ferro news, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $143,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $105,969.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth $248,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 212.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

