Ferroglobe (GSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.62 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.91 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $114,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $118,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $161,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

