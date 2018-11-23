Ffcm LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 6,429.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,540 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 103.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In other H & R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,657.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $27.76 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. H & R Block had a net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 461.55%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 33.56%.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

