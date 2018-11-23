Fibrocell Science Inc (FCSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fibrocell Science’s earnings. Fibrocell Science reported earnings per share of ($3.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fibrocell Science will report full-year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fibrocell Science.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on Fibrocell Science and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fibrocell Science from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fibrocell Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.95% of Fibrocell Science worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCSC stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.89. Fibrocell Science has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

